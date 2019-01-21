Thousands protest against Hungary´s PM Orban

BUDAPEST: Thousands of Hungarians took to the streets on Saturday in protests against nationalist-conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the latest of a wave of demonstrations which began late last year over a labour reform branded a "slave law" by the opposition. Around 2,000 people gathered in the capital Budapest, with hundreds more marching in each of the main provincial capitals, with protesters´ barricades blocking traffic on several roads. The latest day of action was called by the opposition, trade unions and NGOs but the numbers who turned out were down on the 15,000 people who gathered in central Budapest on December 16. The wave of protests began days earlier after the Hungarian parliament passed changes to the labour code proposed by Orban´s right-wing Fidesz party that critics call a "slave law".