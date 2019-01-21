Book reading event

LAHORE: After successfully completing one year of organising programmes for the promotion of book reading culture in academia, the PU Library Book Club organised the first programme of the year 2019. PU Department of English Language and Literature Chairperson Prof Dr Amra Raza introduced an English poetry book written by Shadab Zeest Hashmi “Ghazal Cosmopolitan: Ghazals and Essays on the Culture and Craft of the Ghazal”. She melodiously recited some verses from the book and the audience enjoyed her style of narration. The second book of the programme was of Qasim Ali Shah “Apani Talash” and presented by Syed Saleem Abbas Zaidi, Deputy Chief Librarian of Punjab University Library. Zaidi highlighted the main theme of the book in an inspiring style. PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani said that the library organises the programme in the middle of each month with the purpose of sharing thoughts on some good reading pieces with the academia to develop reading and knowledge culture in society.