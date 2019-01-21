Make PIA great again

Taking a cue from the feedback from domestic and international travellers, indicators of the poor performance of PIA cannot be ignored. Failure to deal with the declining spiral decreases the organisation’s chances of turnaround, if any. It has been observed that the airlines that manage to drive down the costs usually have the advantage.

At present, PIA is facing a problem of over staffing. The quality of food and on-board service of the airline is, however, comparable with other airlines. The major complaint of PIA passengers is late departures and arrivals. PIA can reverse its decline by focusing on basic things like cost control and timeliness.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad