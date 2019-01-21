close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
January 21, 2019

Make PIA great again

Newspost

January 21, 2019

Taking a cue from the feedback from domestic and international travellers, indicators of the poor performance of PIA cannot be ignored. Failure to deal with the declining spiral decreases the organisation’s chances of turnaround, if any. It has been observed that the airlines that manage to drive down the costs usually have the advantage.

At present, PIA is facing a problem of over staffing. The quality of food and on-board service of the airline is, however, comparable with other airlines. The major complaint of PIA passengers is late departures and arrivals. PIA can reverse its decline by focusing on basic things like cost control and timeliness.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

