KP Police arrest 9,893 suspects during 15 days

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, under the National Action Plan, have rounded up 9,893 suspects and also recovered arms and ammunition in operations throughout the province during the last 15 days, according to a police statement.

A total of 5,511 search and strike operations and snap- checking were conducted in different parts of the province during the last 15 days. The police recovered 1,158 arms of different kinds and 17,682 cartridges of the different bore.

The operations included 794 search and strike and more than 4700 snap-checking exercises. According to police officials, 23,791 houses were checked and 637 first information report registered for non-submission of tenant information forms. Similarly, 71 FIRs were lodged against hotels for non-verification of guests.

Likewise, security inspections of educational institutions were also carried out and 31 FIRs registered against educational institutions for lack of security arrangements. During snap-checking on 4,717 checkpoints, a total of 5920 suspects were held and 464 arms of different kinds and 8403 rounds of different bore recovered.

In actions against illegal immigrants, two Afghans were detained for lack of registration and valid documents. Similarly, 64 cases were registered about the misuse of loudspeakers and 72 people taken into custody.

The police also lodged six FIRs against bus terminals for insufficient security arrangements and 252 FIRs for insufficient security arrangements for the vulnerable establishment and places.