Support of KP’s senior minister sought for promoting tourism, sports in Katlang

PESHAWAR: A delegation from Katlang tehsil met Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture and Archaeology, Mohammad AtifKhan to invite his attention to the tourism and archaeological potential of the area and request his support for revival of the traditional game of Mukha.

The delegation included officer-bearers of the Yousafzai MukhaOrganization led by its President Amjad Khan Yousafzai and elders of the area.

Mukha, also known as Makha, is an ancient form of archery played with a bow and arrow and popular in parts of Mardan, Swabi, Buner, Haripur and Battagram districts. Its tournaments are annually played in the spring season and largely attended. The game has seen revival in recent years due to support from local notables and organizations such as Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and Bank of Khyber.

The Senior Minister was informed that Katlang tehsil in Mardanis rich in history and archaeology as Gandhara civilization sites such as Jamal Garhi, Kashmir Smast and the ruins at village Mian Khan are located in the area. He was told about the tourism potential of Sangahu mountain where a road links it with Kingar Galli in Buner district, the historical significance of Barmol in Kohi-Barmol village mentioned by Pashto warrior-poet Khushal Khan Khattak in his poetry, the ancient mosque and mountain spring in Shamozai, the Garhay rest house developed and protected by villagers in Babozai where the forests now contain wildlife and the site of the past battles in Katlang.

Tourism Minister Atif Khan was asked to help develop Sangahuas a tourist spot by providing facilities to the large number of tourists and picnickers who flock to the mountain during weekends and holidays. The delegation proposed building a small dam there for irrigation and drinking purposes to serve Sangahu and Mian Khan and also become a better tourist destination for people from Mardan, Buner and other surrounding areas.

The minister took note of the proposals and directed his staff to undertake a visit of the area to find out the feasibility of the proposed projects. He assured his support for promoting the tourism potential of Katlang tehsil and also the game of Mukhaand said he would attend the next Mukha tournament.