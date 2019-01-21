Five Star to face Knowledge Inn in inter-school final

KARACHI: Five Star School will meet Knowledge Inn Public School in the final of the First Naya Nazimabad All Manghopir Inter-School tournament final here at Naya Nazimabad Football Stadium.

The final is expected to be a tough one as both teams displayed fine skills on the field in the entire event, which has been organised by All Manghopir Private School Association (AMPSA) with the support of Naya Nazimabad. Ameer Jama’at-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-Ur-Rehman will also witness the show. Pakistan football team’s former assistant coach Nasir Ismail will also be there.