close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

Marta Women FC chief meets PFF president

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

KARACHI: Marta Women FC president Raees Khan had a meeting with the newly-elected president of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Ashfaq Hussain Shah here the other day.Raees briefed Ashfaq about his club’s history, achievements and the tournaments which the club organised in Karachi during the last few years.

Ashfaq appreciated the efforts of the club for women football development. He said that the PFF would try its best to promote women football. He told Raees to keep up his efforts and prepare such players who could benefit Pakistan team in future.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports