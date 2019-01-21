Marta Women FC chief meets PFF president

KARACHI: Marta Women FC president Raees Khan had a meeting with the newly-elected president of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Ashfaq Hussain Shah here the other day.Raees briefed Ashfaq about his club’s history, achievements and the tournaments which the club organised in Karachi during the last few years.

Ashfaq appreciated the efforts of the club for women football development. He said that the PFF would try its best to promote women football. He told Raees to keep up his efforts and prepare such players who could benefit Pakistan team in future.