Saim moves into Indus Pharma Championship third round

Karachi: Saim Danish moved into the third round of juniors’ 18 singles in the 6th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship at Modern Club here on Sunday.

In the second round, Saim beat Farooq Atiq 6-4, 6-0. In the second round of under-16 category, Ashar Mir beat Raheel Shabbir 6-0, 6-1; Asim gul defeated Ammar Ismail 7-6, 6-3;Mahatir Muhammad thrashed M Idrees 6-0, 6-4; Saim smashed Hasnain Khurram 6-2, 6-0; and Kashan Tariq beat Abdul Raheem 6-0, 6-2.

In the second round of under-12 singles, Huzaifa Hamid got walkover against Dharuf Das and Afan Rehan defeated Ahsan 4-2, 4-1. In the second round of under-10 singles, Sameer Zaman beat Mekael 4-0, 4-0 and Versha Das defeated Marium Shahid 6-1, 7-5. In the first round of men’s singles, Amir Qamer thrashed Ahsan Ahmer 6-1, 6-2; Aqeel Shabbir beat Ahsan Siddiq 6-0, 7-5; Noor-e-Mustafa smashed Abdullah Khan 6-0, 1-0 (retired); and Murad Khan thrashed M Essa Jee 6-0, 5-0 (rtd). Taha Aman won against M Ibrahim 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of under-14 singles.