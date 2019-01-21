Injured Pradeep ruled out of Australia series

HOBART: Sri Lanka seamer Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the series against Australia after scans revealed he had sustained a grade-one strain in his left hamstring.

He is also doubtful for the South Africa Test series that follows close on the heels of the Australia tour.Pradeep had picked up the injury on day one of Sri Lanka’s warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart, on Thursday. He immediately left the field, having bowled only two overs in the match, and underwent scans over the weekend that confirmed the severity of the injury.

Pradeep’s career has been plagued by leg injuries - particularly hamstring complaints - and this is largely why he has not played a Test since October 2017.Sri Lanka’s first Test begins in Brisbane on Thursday.