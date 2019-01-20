close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
Aour Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Anti-polio drive to start in tribal districts from tomorrow

Peshawar

Aour Correspondent
January 20, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: A three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign will start in the tribal districts from Monday.

Local health authorities said 8,84,771 children under the age of five years would be vaccinated in the drive.

The campaign will be followed by catch-up of missed children will kick off in tribal districts, under the supervision and security provided by deputy commissioners, district health officers, and security forces.

A total of 4,120 teams comprising 3,803 mobile teams, 227 fixed and 90 transit teams have been formed.

Capt (r) Kamran Ahmad Afridi, coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said: “We must strive to boost the immunity of every child against poliovirus and simultaneously aim to prevent the virus from spread.”

