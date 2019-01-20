close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
INP
January 20, 2019

2 women among 3 burnt to death in Pindi fire

INP
January 20, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Three people, including two women, were burnt to death as fire erupted in a house due to gas leakage here on Saturday.The incident took place inside a house located in Dhoke Chaudhrian, Chaklala Scheme III, where gas accumulated in the room due to leakage and led to blaze when a family member lit flame. Fire tenders and rescue personnel rushed the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The deceased were identified as Shabnam Kiani, Humera Nishat and Fahad Kiani. The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

