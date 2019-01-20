close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

Four-member robbers gang busted

National

January 20, 2019

LAHORE: The police busted a four-member robbers gang and recovered arms and other valuables during a crackdown here on Saturday.

On a tip off regarding presence of criminals the police conducted operation in jurisdiction of Gulberg police station in Lahore.

During operation four members of a robber gang were apprehended with arms and other looted valuables.

The detainees in the preliminary investigation also admitted of involvement in car lifting incidents.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons other valuables and after registering a case against the detainees started an investigation.

