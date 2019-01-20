Malik takes notice of accidental death at Karachi hotel

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman, Senator Rehman Malik, has taken a very serious notice of the news about the incident wherein a young man died after his head got stuck in an automatic door at the entrance to a five star hotel near Karachi’s PIDC area on Thursday January 17, 2019.

According to detail, the head of 28-year-old Sirajuddin got stuck in an automatic door at the entrance to Karachi hotel, and received critical injuries when he tried to pass through it.

According to report, the deceased belonged to Balochistan’s Pishin district and used to supply ice to the five star hotel.

Senator Rehman Malik has directed that the IGP Sindh and FIA to investigate as how substandard and technically faulty automatic door was installed at the main entrance of the hotel that took a life.

He has directed to apprise the committee as why the scanner of the door was not working properly, and who was responsible for its regular check-up and maintenance.

Senator Rehman Malik has also sought a detail report from the Ministry of Interior and IG Police, Islamabad, about the increase in the number of street crimes, car and bikes thefts and burglaries in the Capital Territory of Islamabad. He said that it is highly alarming that such crimes are taking place in the capital area of the country.