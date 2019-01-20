Eight injured in Swat gas cylinder explosion

MINGORA: At least eight members of a family, including a woman and children, sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Shaheenabad locality of Saidu Sharif in Swat district on Saturday, police officials said.

The rescue team rushed to the spot soon after the explosion and extinguished the fire and shifted the injured to Saidu Sharif Hospital. Meanwhile, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Chairman Fazal Hakim Khan visited the hospital and enquired after the health of injured.

He assured full support to the head of the family on behalf of the provincial government. District Councillor Sohail Sultan Advocate and others were also present on the occasion. Fazal Hakim directed hospital administration to provide best possible medical care to the injured. He also visited the damaged house and said that affected family would be extended financial help.