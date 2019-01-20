close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Body recovered from avalanche in Dir

National

DIR: A young man died and another injured when they were buried by an avalanche in Sheel Damberkon area of Upper Dir district late Friday night.

The police and local sources said that two people including Ahmad Shah and Rahamdad went to a snow-covered mountain for hunting.

But they were hit by a huge avalanche before Friday noon.

As a result, Ahmad Shah went missing while Rahamdad succeeded to skip safely from it.

On the information provided by Rahamdad, local residents and authorities rushed to the site for rescue and finally recovered his body after 14 hours of search.

