Moot urges educationists to focus on science, technology

TIMERGARA: Speakers at a function here on Saturday urged educational institutions to focus more on science and technology as the nation needed the children to prepare for coping with the challenges ahead.

The Educator School Sunny Campus, Timergara, arranged the annual result ceremony and prize distribution function.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was the chief guest.

People from all walks of life including doctors, lawyers, teachers, administrative officials, students and their parents were in attendance.

Former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, District Health Officer Dr Shaukat Ali, school principal Amjad Ali and others addressed the function.

The speakers said that education was solution to all problems being faced by the nation.

They said that education guaranteed prosperity, development, power and supremacy.

They urged educationists to focus more on science and technology.

They termed students’ study tours and co-curricular activities beneficial for children.

“If we wish to compete with the world, we have to equip our new generation with science and technology,” the deputy commissioner said.

The DC also shed light on existing system of education and said there were different syllabuses for students of religious seminaries, elite class schools and ordinary state-run schools.

He said the class-based educational system was not a good for the nation. The DC said that children of the nursery class needed extra care and training.

He said that students always followed their teachers so they should guide them properly.

Students of the school presented songs and tableaus and got applause from the audience.

The guest also distributed shields and prizes among the position holders of the school.