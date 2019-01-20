No coalition partner leaving govt: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the government would address all reservations of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leadership, and no coalition partner would leave the government.

Chaudhry, while speaking to reporters, said that all political parties reserve the right to do their politics according to their interests. "The PTI and the PML-Q are not one party; we will address the latter's reservations soon. We regularly meet Chaudhry brothers, no coalition partner is leaving the government," he said. The information minister said the military courts were established under the National Action Plan with an across the board consensus. "We will try to establish a nation-wide consensus on issues linked with the country. We can look into recommendations if given by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party on the issue," he said. The minister said that every political party has its separate political vision. "Democracy calls for accountability not for hiding crimes," he said. "The country can't function without political parties."