All issues sorted out with Chaudhrys, claims Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said on Saturday that the federal and Punjab governments have sorted out all issues with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders on all matters of mutual interest.

The reports of friction between the coalition partners surfaced after the resignation of PML-Q's only Punjab minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir in the wake of alleged interference in his ministry by the CM Secretariat. The minister said that the Chaudhry brothers are intelligent politicians, who know very well who’s with them and who’s against them. “Chaudhry brothers are important pillars of this system. Ammar Yasir does not have any direct issues with the chief minister. If he had spoken about the issue with the chief minister, the issue could have been sorted out,” he said. “Ammar will remain with us,” he added.