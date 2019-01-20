close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

PML-Q minister's resignation: PM House swings into action

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

LAHORE: The Prime Minister House has established contact with Chaudhry brothers after the failure of the Punjab government to remove reservations of the PML-Q over the resignation of provincial minister Ammar Yasir.

A meeting between the prime minister and Chaudhry brothers is expected today (Sunday). According to the Prime Minister House, all the reservations of the Chaudhry brothers will be addressed. It said there were no differences with the coalition partners.

The PML-Q chief Perviaz Elahi says his ministers are powerless and agreement with the provincial government is not being implemented. In a meeting on Saturday, the Punjab government failed to address the reservation of the PML-Q leadership. Pervaiz Elahi complained to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that the agreement was not implemented in letter and spirit. He said it was decided that the PML-Q will get two ministries each in the Centre and Punjab, but that did not happen. Pervaiz Elahi told the chief minister that the country’s situation was not ideal. He drew attention towards the worsening economic situation and inflation.

