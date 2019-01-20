close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Woman injured

National

LAHORE: A woman was injured when fireworks exploded in a house in Baghbanpura on Saturday.

Police said that fireworks were being manufactured in the house of Maqsood, a resident of Aziz Baig Colony, Baghbanpura.

Fireworks exploded due to short circuit, as a result a woman sustained burns. Police arrested Maqsood.

