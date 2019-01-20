Woman injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A woman was injured when fireworks exploded in a house in Baghbanpura on Saturday.
Police said that fireworks were being manufactured in the house of Maqsood, a resident of Aziz Baig Colony, Baghbanpura.
Fireworks exploded due to short circuit, as a result a woman sustained burns. Police arrested Maqsood.
