Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

Academy attacked

January 20, 2019

LAHORE: At least 15 persons carrying sticks and rods attacked a local tuition academy in Darogawala on Saturday and injured two students.

The attackers had nursed a grudge against some students upon standing outside the academy. Two students, who were injured in the incident, were discharged after first aid.

