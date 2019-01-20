Academy attacked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: At least 15 persons carrying sticks and rods attacked a local tuition academy in Darogawala on Saturday and injured two students.
The attackers had nursed a grudge against some students upon standing outside the academy. Two students, who were injured in the incident, were discharged after first aid.
