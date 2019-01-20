PTI govt standing on crutches: Saad

LAHORE: PML-N leader Saad Rafique has said the present government is standing on crutches and it will not sustain if the assistance of crutches is withdrawn.

Taking to reporters outside an accountability court, the PML-N leader said that it seemed difficult for the PTI government to complete five years due to pressure of public sentiment shifting against the government.

He alleged that the government had weakened the country’s economy in just five months.

The alliance of the opposition is a good sign as the pressure of opposition is beneficial for democracy, he said.