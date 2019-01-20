Woman, two daughters abducted

OKARA: A woman and her two daughters were abducted on Saturday. Accused Muhammad Yusuf and his accomplices kidnapped Sonia Shaheen and her daughters Manahil, 4, and Namal Fatima, 12, in Mirzapur village. City Depalpur police have registered a case.

DIES IN ACCIDENT: A man died when his motorcycle slipped on Saturday. Rizwan, a hawker, was moving on a motorcycle. His motorcycle slipped when he tried to talk on his mobile phone. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and died instantly.

GIRL HANDED OVER TO PARENTS: A-Division police recovered a girl and handed her over to her family. SHO A-Division Qalbe Sajjad found Iman Fatima and handed her over to her family.