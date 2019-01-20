Parties opposing military courts only for a deal: Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has claimed that opposition parties are not opposing extension in the term of military courts but making efforts to achieve a bargaining position.

Talking to the media at Railways Headquarters on Saturday, he said that Pakistan Army was not seeking extension in military courts for itself but in the larger interest of masses, in order to ensure peace in the country.

Sh Rashid said all institutions and the masses were standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said his party Awami Muslim League (AML), though had one vote, was all for the extension of military courts.

The minister also claimed that he could foresee US President Donald Trump visiting Pakistan during the tenure of Imran Khan. “America has realised that political analyses of Imran Khan have proved right,” he added. He said that it was a huge transformation that Pakistan, with the help of Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE, was not ready to accept the terms the IMF wanted to impose on the country.

Sh Rashid said Saudi Arabia would be making such a huge investment in Pakistan that everyone would be surprised and added this would revolutionise the economy of the country.

Criticising the former rulers, he said people should realise that they ruthlessly plundered the national exchequer. He said both Zardari and Sharif families had no political future. He said Imran Khan was voted to power by people to eliminate corruption from the country.

He said if PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to continue politics then he should become a Bhutto and not a Zardari. He added that Zardari achieved political gains over the late mother of Bilawal and added his friends in PPP like Aitzaz Ahsan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Latif Khan Khosa and Maula Bakhsh Chandio etc., should not become tainted (politicians) and should support Bilawal, instead of Asif Zardari.

Sh Rashid said despite making hectic efforts, Shahbaz Sharif failed to secure an NRO. “I have heard and seen only one person asking for the NRO and that was Shahbaz Sharif,” he added when asked by a reporter did he have a proof to prove his claim.

While reiterating his strong opposition to Shahbaz Sharif’s appointment as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), he termed the same a political dishonesty and national irresponsibility. He said as per law and the constitution, no one could stop him (Sh Rashid) from becoming a member of the PAC. The minister added he was the most senior and experienced member of the Parliament at the moment and no one matched his experience.

“Shahbaz Sharif has earlier said that he will not tackle the cases pertaining to the PML-N in the PAC; so I will head sessions pertaining to the PML-N cases,” he said while adding “I’m coming to (join) the PAC, stop me if you can.” To a question about the PML-Q minister’s resignation in Punjab, he said there were ups and downs in politics and no one was going anywhere.

Answering a question about Railway’s Main Line (ML-1), the minister said the previous government had given Rs4 billion for its feasibility report and now there was a demand of another Rs7 billion. “I might visit China for a day soon to get instalment plan for this as Pakistan Railways does not have this much amount,” he added. He said Mianwali Express, which runs between Rawalpindi and Mianwali (the hometown of PM Imran Khan), was not performing well in terms of revenue, so it was being contemplated to extend this route to Multan.

Sh Rashid said the PM would inaugurate tracking system in trains the next week and added that the system was gifted by an individual Mudassir. He said in order to cut the losses, Pakistan Railways would also merge five of its subsidiary companies into two. He also warned that instead of imposing fine on passengers travelling without tickets such people would be held in a lockup for 24 hours from February 1. He said that in just one week, railways recovered Rs60 million from passengers travelling without tickets. Meanwhile, Sh Rashid, along with Pakistan Railways CEO Aftab Akbar and Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Ch, also visited Railway Station Lahore and inspected the ongoing construction and maintenance work there.