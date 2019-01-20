A large number of visitors thronged to kids festival on first day

Islamabad : A large number of children along with their families thronged to a Children Literature Festival held here at F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park to engage school-age children in extra-curricular activities in festive environment.

As many as 6,000 people had participated on the first day of event financed by Kindle Foundation, said the Project Director Wali Imran Khan who organised the two-day event, voluntarily.

The programme, he said, was aimed at imparting education and knowledge among low-age students by promoting literature and book reading culture among them.

Besides, it would also help inculcate innovation and creativity among the children for which different games and competitions were being arranged under this project.

Expressing his resolve for initiating more such projects, he said the arrangement of physical activities and other games under one roof would provide the students an opportunity to groom psychologically and boost their confidence.

Another official informed that as many as 56 stalls of various kinds were being installed including book stalls, hygienic food and beverage stalls, handicrafts, truck art, painting and others. Two online book vans are also invited to promote online reading culture among students, the official added.

He said some notable educational institutions were also invited to organise poetry competition, dramas and other games for the visitors.

Meanwhile, the public also enjoyed the event and appreciated the initiative taken by the Kindle Foundation.

The remote control aeroplanes which showed different tricks received a big applause from the jubilant crowed.

Talking to APP, a visitor Sheraz Nasir who came along his family said such events should be organized by the authorities concerned once a week in the federal capital and stressed for making the efforts in this regard.

He complained that such events were being held once in blue moon, pointing out the other areas like Lahore and Karachi where such programmes were being arranged by the government departments regularly.

Another visitor Aimen Sheraz termed it an enticement for the children and said such activities required to escape their overloaded study work.