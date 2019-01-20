Mayor for better facilities at F-9 Park

Islamabad : Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that F-9 Park is situated at an ideal location due to its surroundings therefore it must be maintained as hub of healthy recreational and amusement facilities for the public.

He expressed these views during his visit to F-9 Park here on Saturday. On this occasion officers of Environment Wing were also present.

Mayor Islamabad expressed his displeasure over the accumulation of sewerage water in certain area of the park as well as grown wild bushes and grass on both sides of the walking track and directed the concerned officers to take immediate measures for removal of shrubs and wild grass.

He also directed the formations concerned for ensuring proper cleanliness and plantation of flowering plants.

He further directed the concerned officers to provide all basic facilities in the park, so that the visitors could enjoy all available recreational facilities.