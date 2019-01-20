close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
Afghan interior minister resigns to join President Ghani’s election team

World

KABUL: Afghan Interior Minister Amrullah Saleh stepped down from his post on Saturday in order to run for the vice-presidency alongside President Ashraf Ghani who plans to bid for a second term in July’s election. The former top security official told Reuters by phone that he had resigned and two political sources said he would join Ghani’s team. “He wants to contest for the post of vice-president,” said a source from the presidential palace in Kabul. Saleh, who commands strong support among Afghanistan’s minority ethnic Tajiks, had been expected to oppose Ghani in the election, which has been pushed back from April to July. Under Afghanistan’s electoral system, all members of government except the president and vice president must step down in order to run for office. In December, Ghani appointed Saleh, a former security official and an uncompromising opponent of the Taliban, to his government in a bid to secure the support of former opponents for a second term. Afghan forces have been dying in record numbers in the face of a resurgent Taliban. U.S. President Donald Trump is considering slashing the number of American troops in the country in half.

