Six civilians dead in US-led strike on IS in Syria

BEIRUT: Four children were among at least six civilians killed in a US-led air strike on the Islamic State group’s embattled enclave in eastern Syria, a monitor said on Saturday.

The Friday strike on the Euphrates Valley village of Baghouz killed 10 IS fighters as well as the six civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

There was no immediate comment from the US-led coalition.

Baghouz is part of an enclave of less than 15 square kilometres (less than six square miles) that is all that is left of IS territory in Syria following a gruelling Kurdish-led offensive launched with coalition support last May.

The Britain-based Observatory said the coalition had stepped up its air strikes against IS since the jihadists killed 19 people, four of them Americans, in a suicide bombing on a restaurant in the flashpoint northern town of Manbij on Wednesday. “The strikes are continuing, and have intensified since the Manbij attack,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

The US losses were the biggest since Washington deployed troops in Syria in 2014 in support of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Previously it had reported just two combat losses in separate incidents.

The Manbij bombing rekindled controversy triggered by President Donald Trump last month with his surprise announcement of a full withdrawal from Syria.

The US president justified the order with the assertion that the jihadists had now been largely defeated” in Syria, a claim that the attack threw into renewed question.

Trump says to meet families of Americans killed in Syria: US President Donald Trump made a suprise announcement Saturday he would be traveling to meet the families of four US personnel killed in northern Syria.

He tweeted: “Will be leaving for Dover to be with the families of 4 very special people who lost their lives in service to our Country!”

Dover refers to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Nineteen people including the four Americans were killed in a suicide bombing on a small restaurant in the flashpoint northern Syrian town of Manbij on Wednesday.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, was the deadliest to hit US troops since they deployed to Syria in 2014.

It came after Trump’s shock announcement last month that he was ordering a full troop withdrawal from the country because the jihadists had been “largely defeated.”

Two US service members, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor were among those killed in the Manbij attack.

After sweeping across swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, the jihadists’ cross-border “caliphate” has been erased by multiple offensives and is now confined to a tiny embattled enclave in eastern Syria close to the Iraqi border.

But despite the stinging defeats, IS has proved it is still capable of carrying out deadly attacks using hideouts in the sprawling desert or sleeper cells in the towns.