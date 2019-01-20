Seven to vie for Blooming Maid Cup today

LAHORE: The Blooming Maid Cup is the only featured race in between a Murree Plate and six Kaghan Plate races going to be staged here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Blooming Maid Cup is attributed for three year aged maidens and as listed they are seven in count. As of the other races, Murree Plate is the only race of class VI while rest are of class VII but of different divisions. As the day would start at 12.00 noon, the races from one to six are of 1100 metres distance while the cup and the last race are of 1300 and 1200 metres distance respectively.

Races details: First race did not have favourite for win with a reason being that all of them are the first time entrants and in all 12 ponies which are Nabeel Choice, Dance & Dance, Beach Beauty, Bholi Bhali, Gohar Prince, BA of The Day, Aya Darwaish, Good Action, Zil Prince, Nevada, Baa Asool have been listed for the race. Second race favourite for win KFK Princess, place Amir’s Love and fluke Stella. The other participants are Noor-e-Sehar, Turab Prince, Lovey Dovey, New Pari, Umer Queen, Neel Kanwal, Marshal, Desert Gold and Free My Head.

Third race favourite for win Al Ilan, place Almas Choice and fluke Dimple. Others in the run are Desert Rain, Honeymoon Choice, Ok Dear, Golden Apple, Day Light and Ramak Queen.

Fourth race favourite for win Khan Jee, place Neeli The Great and fluke Push The Limits. Others in the run are Lisbon, Sweet Miracle, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Uzair Prince, Samad Prince, Punjabi Rawaj and Fancy Boy.

Fifth race favourite for win Miss Ravi Road, place Minding and fluke Wali Choice. Other participants includes Dancing Beauty, Piyara Sayeen, Moon Soon, Fire Ball, Full Moon, Punjabi Style, Sialkot Star, Tiger Jet, Silent Warrior and Baa Wagar

Sixth race favourite for win Jabbar Prince, place Kastoori and fluke Timbo. Other participants are Carry On Jutta, Nadaan, Four Chaar Hai, Buzkushi, Helena and Montreal.

Seventh race The Blooming Maid Cup also did not have any tagged favourite and the seven listed participants are Sajawal, Royal Ransom, Legacy, Atlantic Ocean, Son of Chapter One, Ashal Love and Costa Rica.

Eight race favourite for win Mighty Wings, place Sublime and fluke Phenominal One. Other participants are Abdutlah Princess, Battle Front, Mitwa and Benevolent.