U-16 mat-wrestling coaching camp concludes

LAHORE: Under-16 mat-wrestling coaching camp concluded here with a closing ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was the chief guest on this occasion. Vice-chairman Pakistan Special Olympic Association Anees-ur-Rehman, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, DSO Lahore Tanvir Shah and a large number of young athletes were also present on this occasion.

Sarwar and Anees-ur-Rehman also distributed cash prizes and T-shirts among the camp probables. Sarwar admired the young camp probables, who also demonstrated wrestling skills on this occasion. He also planted a sapling outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

In his media talk at the closing ceremony, Sarwar informed that four U-16 Coaching Camps - mat-wrestling (Lahore), powerlifting, weightlifting (Gujranwala) and kabaddi (Faisalabad) concluded on January 19 (today) while the closing ceremonies of three camps – athletics (Lahore), hockey (Gojra) and volleyball (Sialkot) will be held on January 25, 2019.

“The 7-game U-16 Coaching Camp of Sports Board Punjab is a revolutionary measure and we are quite upbeat to formulate a pool of talented players after one year”.

Sarwar said that Sports Board Punjab will conduct three more such U-16 coaching camps during remaining part of the year. “Definitely, it’s a future building and useful activity and we will gain several talented young players after this coaching campaign. All the coaches have been advised to prepare performance data and reports of all athletes so that we can recommend the names of talented players to different sports associations and federations”.

Sarwar appreciated the training methods of mat wrestling coaches Ghulam Farid and Khalid Rashid. Anees, on this occasion also lauded the performance of young camp trainees.