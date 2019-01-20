National Seniors Cricket Cup

LAHORE: Amar Cables beat Hajvery Sports by 6 wickets in 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup played at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.

Scores: Hajvery Sports 181/7 after 30 overs (Amir Butt 51, Zafar Haye Butt 38, Afzal Bashir 36 and Ahmad Yar 19. Imtiaz Tarar 3/12, Javaid Khan 2/17.

Amar Cables 182/4 after 29 overs (Afzal Shah 68 not out. Dastageer Butt 49, Ghaffar Kazmi 24 and Shahid Mansoor 25 not out. Ahmad Yar 2/23).

Qaiser Waheed and M Kaleem were umpires and Sajid Usman, Qasim Shafiq was the scorer.

Later CEO Amar Cables Amar Ilyas Butt gave man of the match award to Afzal Shah, Zubair Butt also present.