Yaseen Akhter Cricket

LAHORE: Model Town Gym has marched into the 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Albilal Gym by 120 runs played at Township Greens Ground.

Fine batting by Shoaib Ikram Was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Model Town Gym 240/5 in 20 overs (Shoaib Ikram 62, Ramzan Shan 52, Asif Ali 48, Malik Waqas Riaz 21, Ali Raza 21, Aqib Shafiq 27*. Albilal Gym 120 all out in 19 overs (Junaid 23, Zahoor 15, Hamza 54, Saud 22, Asif Ali 2/6, Habib ullah 2/11, Ali Raza 2/14, Adnan Nawaz 1/23, M Tahir 2/34).