close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Yaseen Akhter Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

LAHORE: Model Town Gym has marched into the 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Albilal Gym by 120 runs played at Township Greens Ground.

Fine batting by Shoaib Ikram Was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Model Town Gym 240/5 in 20 overs (Shoaib Ikram 62, Ramzan Shan 52, Asif Ali 48, Malik Waqas Riaz 21, Ali Raza 21, Aqib Shafiq 27*. Albilal Gym 120 all out in 19 overs (Junaid 23, Zahoor 15, Hamza 54, Saud 22, Asif Ali 2/6, Habib ullah 2/11, Ali Raza 2/14, Adnan Nawaz 1/23, M Tahir 2/34).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports