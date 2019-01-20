Siddiq Memorial Cricket

LAHORE: Mughalpura Gym entered into pre-quarterfinal of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Akhter Abdul Rehman Club by 66 runs played at New Iteefaq Ground.

Fine century by Asim Khan and equally all round performance by Adnan Danish were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Mughalpura Gym 248/6 in 35 overs (Asim Khan 106 including 1x6, 15x4, Adnan Danish 65, Haris Bashir 40, Asad Abbas 2/26, Haider Imran 2/57). Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 182/8 in 35 overs (Rana Tahir 32, Ayan Ali 31, Saqib Ali 28*, M Qaiser 27*, Waleed Asif 2/29, Danish Adnan 2/15).

In another match, Young Lucky Star Club has advanced into the next round after crushing Baqa Jillani Club by 4 wickets in exciting finish match played at Jallo Stadium Ground.

Glorious century by Imran Dogar(Young Lucky Star) and also dashing batting by Asad Ali (Baqa Jillani Club) were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Baqa Jillani Club 231/9 in 35 overs (Asad Ali 98 including 1x6. 16x4, Raheel Younus 14, M Hamza 25, Hashir Bhati 28, Shahzaib 28, Ghulfam Dogar 3/49, Haider Ali 3/27, Saifullah 2/33).

Young Lucky Star 232/6 in 33.5 overs (Imran Dogar 108 including 1x6, 13x4, Zubair Malik 11, Haider Ali 16, Salman Fayyaz 64*, M Waleed 2/40.