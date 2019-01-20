No ID, no entry - Federer stalled by steward

MELBOURNE: Security around the Australian Open is always tight and if you don’t have ID you’re not getting in, no matter who you are — as even Roger Federer found out on Saturday.

He might have been coming here for 20 years but the great man was denied access into the players’ lounge by a very plucky security guard when he didn’t have his accreditation: no pass, no entry. Jolly Roger typically displayed exemplary manners and resisted giving the impertinent steward the big “Don’t you know who I am?” treatment. Instead, he stood patiently to one side until coach Ivan Ljubicic turned up with his errant ID to allow him to proceed.

Who scares Serena still?: Serena Williams’ teenage third round opponent Dayana Yastremska was clearly intimidated by being in the presence of greatness, collapsing to a straight sets defeat. Asked afterwards if she had ever been in awe as a teenage prodigy, Serena replied: “When I was young every match was intimidating but you go out and do the best you can. When I was young, I played so many people like Martina Hingis and Monica Seles and everyone I faced was in the Hall of Fame,” she said. “Also I forgot (sister) Venus — she still intimidates me.”

Asked if any player inspired her growing up, she quickly nominated Billie Jean King. “I feel like all of women’s — not just tennis — but sport, we owe everything to Billie Jean King,” she said.

Frankie goes to Hollywood: Basketball fan Frances Tiafoe delighted his new band of fans at the Australian Open with some LeBron James-style celebrations after reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. After a five-set thriller over Andreas Seppi the 20-year-old Tiafoe ripped off his shirt, beat his chest three times and thrust his hands either side of raised knees as he mimicked the NBA legend to chants of “Ti-a-foe! Ti-a-foe!”. He explained why he admires the Los Angeles Lakers superstar who plays in home of Hollywood.

Amanda has the Z-factor: American teen Amanda Anisimova’s advance to round four in Melbourne Park means a new generation has quietly made its debut at the pointy end of a Grand Slam tournament. The 17-year-old is the first player born after 2000 to ever reach the last 16 at a major, a milestone for the post-Millennials known as Generation Z. Florida-based Anisimova, who has Russian parents, is also the youngest American to reach round four of a Slam since Serena Williams at the French Open in 1998.