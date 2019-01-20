Three snack factories sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority carried out a grand operation against adulterators and unhygienic food points in Sahiwal and its surrounding areas here on Saturday.

During the operation, the PFA teams have sealed three snack factories, cheese unit and a sweet production unit. The teams also discarded more than 2,000 kilogram substandard food. The operation continued for 10 hours under the supervision of the PFA officials.

Director General Muhammad Usman said PFA has sealed Nimra Food Industry, Moazam Food Industry and one more factory for manufacturing substandard quality food products. He said used oil, matri daal and adulterated spices were being used in the preparation of snacks. The use of matri daal is strictly prohibited in edible products.

Yet in another raid, PFA shut down Sun Rise Dairy Foods for failing to meet the hygienic working environment and using rusty vessels for the preparation of cheese.

The DG further said the PFA teams have discarded 125kg spoiled cheese on the spot over proved contamination of harmful chemicals and other adulterated ingredients in it. He said PFA has also discarded 300kg matri daal, 100kg adulterated spices, 545kg expired salanty and 120kg substandard flour.