PU exam schedule

LAHORE : Punjab University has issued schedule for submission of admission forms for MA/MSc part-I supplementary examination 2018.
The last date for submission of admission forms for late college/ private candidates is January 31.
Further details are available on PU website.
MA Urdu result: Punjab University has declared results of MA Urdu part-I annual examination 2018, MA Islamic Studies part-I annual examination 2018 and MSc Chemistry part-I annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.
