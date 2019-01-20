close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

PU exam schedule

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

LAHORE : Punjab University has issued schedule for submission of admission forms for MA/MSc part-I supplementary examination 2018.

The last date for submission of admission forms for late college/ private candidates is January 31.

Further details are available on PU website.

MA Urdu result: Punjab University has declared results of MA Urdu part-I annual examination 2018, MA Islamic Studies part-I annual examination 2018 and MSc Chemistry part-I annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.

