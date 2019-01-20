‘Hakim Said dreamt of a child beggar-free Pakistan’

Speakers at a meeting of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly Karachi on Friday, while paying great tribute to Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, said that serving others was a virtuous deed and Hakim Said worked all his life to serve people, spread light of education all across the country and dreamt about a child beggar-free Pakistan.

The meeting comprised recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, a na’at, speeches, a tableau and Dua-e-Said was held at Bait al-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah, Karachim on the occasion of Hakim Said’s 99th birth anniversary.

The chief guest, educationist and social activist Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, said that Hakim Said wanted to see Pakistan an educated, developed and prosper state of the world; his desire must now be fulfilled by the new generation whom he had provided with a lot of opportunities of research, discoveries and education and knowledge.

Fulfilling the wish of Allama Iqbal that “the visionaries would develop new places (of education and knowledge)”, Hakim Said built a city of education, science and culture (Madinat al-Hikmah), where “we are sitting at the moment and the youths from every corner of Pakistan gather here to acquire education and knowledge”, she said.

“Let us see what priceless pearls this seat of learning would produce in the near future,” she added. Rashidi said Hakim Said was the confluence of West and East and believed in modern knowledge and technologies and never negated the new knowledge as he made a wonderful combination of old and new systems of medicine.

She told the students that according to the statement of Hakim Said, all centres of scientific research were owned by Muslims and whole Europe took benefits from Muslim researches and discoveries. But, afterwards Muslims lost their interest in scientific research and this field was occupied by Europeans. But now as emphasised by Hakim Said, Pakistani youths should pay all their attention to studying science, doing researches and making discoveries and they should start it from where Hakim Said had left, she added.

“Modern technology should not be used in sending messages and making selfies only, but to collect and gather the latest information and knowledge for researches, for it is the only way to make rapid progress, as desired and advised by Hakim Said,” she asserted.

Rashidi said it was heartening to see that the traditions, forums and the institutions, left by Hakim Said, were running and flourishing day by day and credit of this success would go to his daughter, Sadia Rashid.

Sadia Rashid, president, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, while addressing the meeting, said: “The duties to God and rights of human beings run side by side as ordained by Allah in Holy Quran – and the thing on which great emphasis is laid down is ‘service to all creatures of God’ and those, who do it are being respected throughout the world irrespective of their caste, race and creed’.

“In one of his sayings, Hakim Mohammed Said told the children: ‘From today you should make a resolution that you would do at least one good deed daily and if it is in the welfare of others it is more auspicious for serving other is great noble deed.”

Young speakers Hamna Shakil, Usman Rashid, Farhana Khalid, Syeda Aiza Mahmood and Muhammad Zeeshan also spoke.