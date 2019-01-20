close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
AFP
January 20, 2019

‘Iran supports Venezuelan govt amid US meddling’

World

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making meddlesome remarks against Venezuela, saying the Islamic Republic supports the “legal” government of the Latin American country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports Venezuela’s legal government as well as its nation in the face of Washington’s illegal interference,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on January 12, Pompeo described Venezuela’s government under President Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate and said the United States would work with like-minded countries in Latin America to restore democracy there.

“The Maduro regime is illegitimate and the United States will work diligently to restore a real democracy to that country,” Pompeo said. In reaction to the claims, Qassemi warned that any foreign intervention in Venezuela’s domestic affairs would be “unconstructive” and would merely further complicate the situation in the country.

