Zimbabwe police hunt protesters

HARARE: Zimbabwe police manned checkpoints on many main roads on Saturday, searching vehicles for protesters allegedly involved in recent anti-government demonstrations.
A crackdown by security forces has been fiercely criticised by the UN human rights office, with allegations of shootings, beatings and abductions of opposition figures, activists and ordinary residents. Police roadblocks were a notorious feature of daily life under former president Robert Mugabe.
