Thousands rally in Turkey to back detained Kurdish MP

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey: Thousands demonstrated on Saturday in Turkey´s Kurdish-majority southeast to support a detained lawmaker from a pro-Kurdish party who launched a hunger strike in November.

Waving flags of the pro-Kurdish People´s Democratic Party (HDP), they danced and flashed victory signs in Diyabakir, the main city in the region, to express solidarity with Leyla Guven.

The HDP describes Guven´s condition as "life threatening".

The 55-year-old began a hunger strike on November 8 in protest at the prison conditions for Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan.

"It is our duty to add our voices to that of Leyla´s," HDP´s co-president Pervin Buldan told the gathering.

Ocalan is one of the founders of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) which has waged a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, and which is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

He has been serving a life sentence for treason in an island prison near Istanbul since his capture in 1999.

Guven´s action is aimed at pressuring the government into allowing lawyers and family members to visit Ocalan, whose brother was finally allowed to meet him in jail a week ago.

She was arrested for her opposition to Turkey´s military operation against a Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara considers an offshoot of the PKK and has been in jail since January last year.