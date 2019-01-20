Marathon to be held on Feb 3 in Karachi

KARACHI: A ten-kilometre marathon will be held here on February 3, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani announced here on Saturday.

Briefing reporters at his office, Iftikhar said distinguished personalities from different walks of life would also be part of the marathon.

Also present was Dr Farhan Essa of Essa Laboratory.

The commissioner said that for promotion of sports in Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had given him special instructions.

He said the event would be conducted like a festival which would be a regular annual feature in future.

The race will begin at 9am. The aspirants can register themselves online at commissionerkarachi.gos.pk and through whatsapp number 0316-0111712.

On-spot registration will be done at 8am and registration for taking chest number will be done at 8:30 am.

Iftikhar said three age-group people would take part in the event who would be differentiated through stickers of various colours.

In green category, under-19 participants, both boys and girls, will take part. The minimum age for this category is 16 years.

In red category, the minimum age of participants is 19 years.

In blue category, those above 30 will take part.

In blue category only males will participate.

The marathon will begin from Moin Khan Academy Khayaban-e-Tipu and will pass through Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Captain Farhan Shaheed Park, Khayaban-e-Ettihad and Khayaban-e-Shaheen before ending at Moin Khan Academy. Iftikhar said special arrangements were made at AKD Ground for parking vehicles.

On six different places on the rout drinking water, food, first-aid, washrooms and shuttle service will be provided.

In order to cope with any emergency, fire-brigade, medical facilities and ambulances have been arranged.