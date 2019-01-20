Punjab cotton crop misses output target as weather turns patchy

LAHORE: Cotton yield in Punjab province has nosedived about one-sixth per hectare as a fall in the area under cultivation, unusually hot weather, stubborn pests, and substandard cotton seed took toll on the crop, The News has learnt.

Latest numbers showed the cotton production in the most populous province fell short of target by a massive 28.84 percent in 2018-19, while it is less than 11.90 percent if compared with last year’s output, according to latest official estimates.

As per second provincial estimate of cotton output for the year 2018-2019, the final harvest of cotton has been assessed at 7.11 million bales in the crop year against official target of 10 million bales, showing a decline of 29 percent against the target.

This year’s production is short by 11.90 percent, compared with last year’s output of 8.07 million bales.

The area under cotton cultivation during Kharif 2018-19 has been 1.94 million hectares against that of 2.05 million hectares in the corresponding period a year ago, showing a dip of 5.14 percent over the previous kharif.

As far as yield is concerned, there has been 15.89 percent cut in per hectare production if compared with the target, while a drop of 7.67 percent has been witnessed against the last year’s yield.

The officials blamed decrease in area under cultivation as one of the reasons of decline in cotton production in Punjab.

Climate-related incidences like prolong hot and dry weather were also stated as having adverse effect on the yield in core areas of Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Moreover, stunting of crop, attack of white fly, pink bollworm, and other pests also dealt a blow to the yield this year.

Interestingly, sources said, about 90 percent of total cotton area is presently under Bt cotton varieties that have been touted as being resistant against pest attack.

However, many Bt cotton seeds varieties were producing poor yield and quality.

Sources alleged that provincial government even provided a subsidy of Rs700/bag in South Punjab districts on substandard Bt cotton seed varieties like IUB-2013, FH-142, FH- Lalazar and MNH-886 as these are susceptible to pests and diseases like whietfly, jassid, cotton virus, bollworms, etc.

Bt cotton variety FH Lalazar, failed to deliver high yield during trials conducted on a government farm. Lalazar in 2014-15 produced 166 kilograms/acre against the expected 450 kilograms/acre. Similarly, yield from MNH886 and FH142 also remained unexpectedly low.

According to official data, a significant area in Punjab was under Bt cotton varieties MNH 886, FH-142, which were claimed to be heat-stress-tolerant and bollworm-resistant, as well as virus-tolerant, but failed to deliver desired outcomes.

Furthermore, there is no refugia and buffer zone for genetically modified (GM) cotton crops for pest management. Refugia, a fence/boundary of non Bt/GM crops of same variety around Bt/GM crop is highly recommended to delay pests from developing resistance against GMO varieties.

The efficacy of refugia depends on the extent of simultaneous flowering and fruiting of the refugia and the main Bt crop. Absence of refugia can cause serious negative impact on crop quality and production, the sources said adding the government is not paying any attention to this aspect.