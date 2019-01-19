close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 19, 2019

Overseas Pakistanis offer water filtration plants

National

BR
Bureau report
January 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Overseas Pakistani Foundation has offered to install water filtration plants at the tubewells in the provincial capital.

A delegation of the Overseas Pakistani Foundation, UK, led by social worker Mujahideen Hussain met District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan. Kabeer Khan, former fast bowler, was also present. The visitors agreed to install the plants without any cost. Both parties agreed that the district administration would take care of the plants after installation.

