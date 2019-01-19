Seminar at China Study Centre: China’s contribution to peace in Afghanistan highlighted

PESHAWAR: China’s contribution to peace in Afghanistan was highlighted at a national seminar held at the China Study Centre, University of Peshawar.

A number of speakers made presentations on different aspects of the issue. The audience included faculty members, scholars and students.

Professor Dr Zahid Anwar, director of the China Study Centre, presented the address of welcome and introduced the topic and speakers.

Former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, Rustam Shah Mohmand, former secretary for Fata, Brig (R) Mahmood Shah, former Vice-Chancellor, Bacha Khan University, Prof Fazle Rahim Marwat, Prof Fakharul Islam of the University of Peshawar, senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai and other speakers made their presentations. They explained how China has made contribution for return of peace in Afghanistan, often in coordination with Pakistan, and assisted the war-torn country in reconstruction and development activities. China’s investment in Afghanistan’s mineral sector was also highlighted.

It was pointed out that China enjoyed the goodwill of both the Afghan government and the Taliban and was in a better position than most countries to play the role of a peacemaker in Afghanistan. The speakers also made mention of Beijing’s concern about the use of Afghanistan’s soil by terrorist groups such as ISIS, ETIM, IMU and al-Qaeda posing threat to China.