Project launched to develop workforce for disaster preparedness

PESHAWAR: The Network of Disaster Management Practitioners has launched the training project titled “Developing CADRE of Community Workforce for Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Response for Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.”

The training launched with the assistance of the USAID’s Ambassador’s Grant Fund Programme (USAID-AFGP) began at the Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office.

Project Manager Shafiullah talked of the training objectives that include capacity building of Rescue 1122 staff and to develop a workforce on disaster preparedness.

The launch ceremony was chaired by Dr Khateer Ahmad, Director General, and Rescue 1122 KP.

In his inaugural speech, he said, “Rescue 1122 KP is the first responder in any emergency by virtue of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Services Act 2012.”

Dr Asad Ali Khan, Secretary of Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, KhyberPakhtun-khwa in the closing session urged on the development of linkages between vulnerable communities and Rescue 1122.