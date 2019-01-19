close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Hamid, Roman beaten in doubles final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Hamid Israr played second consecutive doubles final at the ITF Asia 14 and Under-Development Championships 2019 Division II which concluded in Nonthaburi (Thailand) Friday.

Hamid Israr pairing with Hossain Mohammad Roman from Bangladesh lost the final 6-3, 6-0 to the second seed pair of M Alkotop (Jordan) and Kasra Rahmani (Iran).

At the conclusion of two tournaments, Hamid Israr finished 5th out of 64 participants and was the best performer among the Pakistani players. Hassan Ali and Huzaifa Khan finished 9th and 10th respectively in the boys’ singles category. Sheeza Sajid finished 23rd out of 32 participants in the girls’ singles category.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports