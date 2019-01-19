Hamid, Roman beaten in doubles final

ISLAMABAD: Hamid Israr played second consecutive doubles final at the ITF Asia 14 and Under-Development Championships 2019 Division II which concluded in Nonthaburi (Thailand) Friday.

Hamid Israr pairing with Hossain Mohammad Roman from Bangladesh lost the final 6-3, 6-0 to the second seed pair of M Alkotop (Jordan) and Kasra Rahmani (Iran).

At the conclusion of two tournaments, Hamid Israr finished 5th out of 64 participants and was the best performer among the Pakistani players. Hassan Ali and Huzaifa Khan finished 9th and 10th respectively in the boys’ singles category. Sheeza Sajid finished 23rd out of 32 participants in the girls’ singles category.