Pitbull, Junoon to perform at opening ceremony

LAHORE: Keeping up the tradition of last three seasons, the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set for another grand opening ceremony, says a PCB press release.

The Dubai International Stadium would play host to a star-studded evening on February 14 with internationally renowned pop star Pitbull leading the performers’ line-up.

The Florida-based singer has become a household name around the world with a number of super hit songs in recent years.

Marcia Barrett of the legendary old-school Pop outfit Boney M will also grace the opening ceremony that will start at 8pm.

Leading Pakistan Sufi-rock band Junoon is another attraction of what promises to be a memorable evening in Dubai. The band that has made a comeback to mainstream music after a long absence is set to bring incredible energy to the evening in the true PSL spirit.

The opening ceremony would be followed by the opening match of the PSL between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The official anthem for the HBL PSL 2019 season has been launched across Pakistani TV channels.

Pakistan superstar Fawad Khan featuring Young Desi has sung the official anthem (khel deewano ka) which has been produced by renowned music producer Shuja Haider.

Fawad featuring Young Desi are also set to enthrall the Dubai audience at the HBL PSL opening ceremony.

SGM Marketing PCB Sohaib Sheikh has made the following statement at the HBL PSL anthem launch. “This year we are proud to announce that Fawad has sung our new anthem with a surprise performance by Young Desi. This anthem will surely rock all the fans to its beat.”

Tickets for the opening ceremony and the inaugural match of the PSL would be available soon.