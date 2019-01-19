GRANT REVERSAL: PFF moves SC against former officials’ decision

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected administration of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has moved to the Supreme Court against previous administration’s decision to send huge amount back to FIFA and AFC.

The new body also alleged that the former incumbents spent over Rs220 million during last eight to nine months against clear instructions of the august court.

Only last month under the instructions of the Supreme Court, fresh elections of the PFF were conducted which saw Syed Ashfaq Hussain taking over as the new president, ending up over 12 years stranglehold of Faisal Saleh Hayat as PFF chief.

‘The News’ broke the story last week that the PFF has returned over half a million dollars back to FIFA and AFC. Faisal claimed that the amount was retuned on AFC and FIFA instructions.

Sharafat Hussain, acting secretary PFF, told this correspondent that the petition has been submitted with the Supreme Court on Friday seeking justice for the newly elected PFF body.

Sharafat claimed that the amount was sent back to FIFA and AFC in December when the previous regime headed by Faisal Saleh Hayat feared losing elections.

“We have submitted plea with august court against the previous body’s decision to return the amount to the world and Asian bodies. We believe that amount belonged to PFF and should not have been sent back. We also pleaded that the previous federation spent huge amount during the last eight months and no one is willing to tell us as where the amount had been sent,” Sharafat said.

The acting PFF secretary said that in April, Supreme Court had given clear instructions that no amount can be spent from PFF kitty without the approval of the court. “The previous body did that without the approval of the apex court which tantamount to contempt of court,” the PFF pleads.