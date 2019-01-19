close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
January 19, 2019

Governors call on President

National

January 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi had a meeting with the governors of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan Friday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The governors were at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to attend the oath-taking ceremony of chief justice of Pakistan. The president discussed with the governors issues pertaining to public welfare like provision of health, education, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities to the masses.

