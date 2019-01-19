Lawyer injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A lawyer was shot at and injured at Khokherki on Friday. Some unidentified accused shot at and injured Sheikh Riaz outside his house. Police have started investigations.
CLERK HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday arrested a traffic police clerk for corruption.ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid told accused Imran Aslam was arrested after an inquiry conducted against him.
